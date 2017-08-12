By Albert Futukpor, GNA Tamale, Aug. 12, GNA - The first batch of about 500 pilgrims left the Tamale Airport on Friday night, August 11, for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to participate in this year’s Hajj, a religious event, which marks the five pillars of Islam. This batch could not leave for Jeddah on Thursday, August 10, due to technical issues encountered by the flight leaving pilgrims strand

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Aug. 12, GNA - The first batch of about 500 pilgrims left the Tamale Airport on Friday night, August 11, for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to participate in this year’s Hajj, a religious event, which marks the five pillars of Islam.

This batch could not leave for Jeddah on Thursday, August 10, due to technical issues encountered by the flight leaving pilgrims stranded at the Hajj Village in Tamale.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Airport and interacted with the elated pilgrims and wished them well.

