Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - First Atlantic Bank has donated a fully equipped Mother and Baby Unit to the Talensi District Hospital in Tongo. In a welcome address the Regional Director of Health service, Dr Winfred Ofosu, enumerated some of the challenges facing the hospital particularly services to new-born and maternal care. He expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the entire region an

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - First Atlantic Bank has donated a fully equipped Mother and Baby Unit to the Talensi District Hospital in Tongo.



In a welcome address the Regional Director of Health service, Dr Winfred Ofosu, enumerated some of the challenges facing the hospital particularly services to new-born and maternal care.

He expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the entire region and thanked the bank for the timely intervention for the three unit Mother and Baby Block.

Mr Daniel Marfo, Executive Director First Atlantic bank, representing the MD/CEO Mr Odun Odunfa, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and the massive turn out at the event.

‘It is an honour for First Atlantic Bank to be able to build such a facility in your community, a community, where we have no commercial presence nor seek any economic reward but to whom we have been led by God to support.

“It is our first baby step in focusing our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts on the health and education of women and children in our society.

It is a privilege to be the MD/CEO of the Bank at this time of the commissioning of this Mother and Baby Unit in Talensi. We are committed to the continued maintenance of the facility and will ensure, God help us, that the unit is kept in a good and safe condition for the benefit of all who use it,’’ he added.

A speech read on behalf of his Royal Highness Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, Chief of Baare, applauded the bank for the kind gesture, especially for citing the project in his community.

He further assured the bank of providing full security for the maternity block and ensuring that it is used for the intended purpose of alleviating the plight of pregnant women and the new born babies in the Talensi Community.

He pledged to provide a piece of land to the bank to set up a branch in the community.

Dr Christopher Boartbil, the District Chief Executive of Talensi, in showing his appreciation, called on other development agencies to take a cue from First Atlantic Bank in supporting to improve the quality of health care delivered to the people of Talensi.

GNA