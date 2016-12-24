Some traders and sellers of firecrackers at Makola Market say the sale of the commodity is picking up pace as more people are patronizing them

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Firecrackers are small explosive devices designed for youth and adults to celebrate festive occasions.

Madam Amina Donkor, a seller of firecrackers, told the Ghana News Agency that sales are progressing smoothly as compared to previous years.

She said sales are even expected to go up as the highlight of the Christmas and New Year festivity approaches.

"Knockouts (firecrackers) are often purchased at the last hour because people like to ensure their food, drinks, and clothes are ready for the yuletide before they think of other matters," Madam Donkor said.

They are currently being sold at GH¢ 20.00; some can be had for GH¢ 0.50 and they come in different sizes and shapes.

However, Madam Cecilia Fosu, another firecracker dealer, said though the sale of the item was banned the police sometime back massive checks are conducted during Christmas seasons to ensure that available firecrackers pose no threats to the society.

