By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, May 5, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service in the Oti Region at the weekend marked the International Fire Fighters Day (IFFD) with a clean-up exercise and fire safety sensitisation at Dambai, the Regional capital.

The clean-up exercise was in collaboration with the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, with support from the National Disaster Management Organisation, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Environmental Health, and traditional authorities.

Alhaji Nuhu Gibril, the Oti Regional Fire Officer, said the exercise was to ensure environmental cleanliness to enhance best fire safety practices to avoid related disasters.

He said though the fire situation in the Oti enclave was not bad, it was important that the people applied proactive and reactive measures to prevent and manage fire and other disasters from destroying life and property.

Alhaji Gibril said bush and domestic fires were the main concerns and stated the readiness of the Fire Service for a “sustained prompt response to emergencies.”

He called for all to join in the fight against indiscriminate bush burning and undesired fires to protect the Oti Region’s rich vegetation and natural resources for rapid socioeconomic development.

Alhaji Gibril said robust fire safety and related sensitization would be intensified in the districts, educational institutions and other public places.

He called for serious attention to be given to physical development planning for easy access to communities and places during emergencies.

