Ho, Dec. 23, GNA - The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on the public to observe fire safety precautions during and after the Christmas festivities and the dry season to prevent any mishap.



A press release made available to the Ghana News Agency asked the public to be mindful of the use and management of fire and other sources of heat ignitions.

Madam Daniella Mawusi Sarpong, the Assistant Chief Fire Officer in charge of the region, said fire safety was a shared responsibility and cautioned against bush burning activities.

She said the Service had deployed rapid response teams across the districts and was on high alert to prevent fire disasters especially at national installations, markets, hospitals and banks.

Volta Region is known to record high incidences of bush fires during the dry season and said to have recorded 240 fire incidences as at November this year.

Months ago, the National Fire Service launched a home fire safety project in Ho and commissioned a number of fire stations to help reduce fire disasters in the region.

