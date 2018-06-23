By Christopher Tetteh/Jeffrey Tamakloe, GNA Sunyani, June 23, GNA – Mr Sulemana Suale, 21, collapsed and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital when he attempted to extinguish a fire outbreak at a portion of the Nana Bosomah Market popularly known as the Wednesday Market. Mr Suale, who suffered minor burns at his feet, fell unconscious after he and others tried to put out the fire before

By Christopher Tetteh/Jeffrey Tamakloe, GNA



Sunyani, June 23, GNA – Mr Sulemana Suale, 21, collapsed and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital when he attempted to extinguish a fire outbreak at a portion of the Nana Bosomah Market popularly known as the Wednesday Market.

Mr Suale, who suffered minor burns at his feet, fell unconscious after he and others tried to put out the fire before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel to put it under control.

Eyewitnesses suspected he might have fallen unconscious as a result of smoke inhalation whiles battling the fire which started around 1540 hrs on Friday.

The fire destroyed two metal container stores and a wooden structure which is the abode of five people.

Mr Abubakari Samitey, a motor king (tricycle) rider at the market who is one of five persons now rendered homeless by the fire told the Ghana News Agency that he and the other four persons were not present when the fire started.

Mr Samitey sadly said they had lost all their belongings which he could not readily quantify in monetary terms.

Madam Lawrencia Yuotulo, a seamstress and Mrs Joyce Agyeiwaa, a trader were also other victims who lost their non-estimated goods to the fire.

Sub-Officer Gordon Agyei from the Sunyani Municipal Fire Station later told the GNA that the cause of the fire was under investigation whilst cost of damage was also yet to be estimated.

GNA