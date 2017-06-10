By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA Takoradi, June 10, GNA - A group of young artists, keen in changing the rather “lull art scene” in the Secondi-Takoradi Metropolis, would soon put up an exhibition to help create awareness about art works and what it can represent. Members of the Anamon Art People in Takoradi, comprising Papa Asamoah Angoe & Ian Quhachi would headline the exhibition dubb

Takoradi, June 10, GNA - A group of young artists, keen in changing the rather “lull art scene” in the Secondi-Takoradi Metropolis, would soon put up an exhibition to help create awareness about art works and what it can represent.

Members of the Anamon Art People in Takoradi, comprising Papa Asamoah Angoe & Ian Quhachi would headline the exhibition dubbed “Art is my Religion” (My Love and Craze for Art)

Papa Angoe a photographic Artist explained "Our main objective is to imprint the minds of people in our Metropolis (Sekondi Takoradi) to appreciate and familiarise themselves with the fine arts”.

The exhibition scheduled to open at the luxurious Red Mango Apartment Hotel at Chapel Hill in Takoradi on Saturday, June 10, at 1800 hours, seeks to demonstrate the diverse mediums through which art could be presented.

Art is My Religion would also feature other supporting artists, with works ranging’ from digital paintings through fine art, photography, paintings, pen art and other media, with soothing Jazz music to entertain patrons.

