By D.I. Laary, GNA



Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - The founder and leader of Mercy Calvary Mountain Church International, has said the fear of examinations has prevented many promising students from furthering their educational careers and called for swift national action to address this concern.

Pastor Augustine Yakubu said this fear steadily shuts the hope and destiny of many people who, in many instances, assign various reasons including ‘spiritual’ ones to explain their predicament.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about his book titled: “The zero fear revolution” which seeks to dispel the horrifying effects of fear and panic in examination and other situations, and inspire hope and perseverance in people, particularly students.

The 51-page book, which is in its second edition, also seeks to provide a deeper insight and help unravel the ‘syndrome of fear and depression’ which affect many lives and curtails the dreams of many.

The author described fear as “deadly” and put out 40 samples of biblical scriptures that back how God wants people to use and break the chain of fear.

It lists common fear instances and highlights things that nurture fear in people adding that the consequences of such instances includes swelling, physical problems, confusion, abandonment of love, doubt and panic.

“I have walked in cities, towns and villages in Ghana and have also listened to students, married and the unmarried and smelled the horrifying stench of fear,” Pastor Yakubu said.

He said fear “prolongs disease, poverty and failure” which saps abilities of individuals and society to grow and prosper since “it produces constant loss of energy in our lives.”

He said a lot of tragedies facing human existence manifests through the trap of fear as it is “the only enemy” that can kill hope and aspirations – be it a student, trader, parent, teacher, lawyer or journalist.

Fear of speaking in public has failed many people in interviews and businesses have collapsed due to the fear to venture into new opportunities, he said, and “the worst of all is, people are afraid to leave an occult society due to fear.”

“A lot of people have stopped schooling due to the fear of failure in examination,” he said.

However, he said, overcoming fear could heal life permanently, unleash more enthusiasm, and force unhappy memories to die, transform people from poverty status to prosperous states and replace tears with laughter.

“Overcoming fear opens greater opportunities in life,” Pastor Yakubu said, and advised people to master courage to strike out the bane by keeping their faith burning and believing in God.

He also called for increased guidance and counselling services to students at all levels of Ghana’s education structure to remove the deadly effect of fear of examination which has terrorised many school goers and cut short their educational careers.

