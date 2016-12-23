The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned shop owners against taking advantage of the Christmas to sell unwholesome goods to unsuspecting consumers

Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Authority, said they would act firmly to protect the health and safety of the people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he stated that any breaches of the Public Health Act would not be tolerated.

The warning comes amid the usually high patronage of goods during such festivities.

Mr. Nkum said officers of the FDA had taken steps to ensure that products put on sale met quality and safety standards,

He urged consumers to take the trouble to look at the labels and expiry date on all products before buying them.

He called for an end to the practice where goods were displayed in the open – exposed to excessive heat from the sun.

Mr. Nkum said the regional office of the Authority had already seized and destroyed large quantity of assorted unwholesome products, and vowed that, this was going to continue.

