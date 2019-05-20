news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Begoro (E/R), May 20, GNA - The Fanteakwa North District Assembly has presented items and supporting equipment worth GH¢ 76,026.00 to 60 Persons With Disability(PWD’s)in the district.

The items procured included; deep freezers, cocoa spraying machines, polytank, electric sewing machine, knitting machine, pumping machine, bale of clothing, shop container and barbering tools.

The support is intended to equip and resource the PWDs to ensure that they had some sustainable work to help improve their economic lives and that of their families.

Addressing the gathering at the presentation ceremony, Mr Charles Oware-Tweneboah, Fanteakwa North District Chief Executive (DCE) explained that not all the PWDs could be supported at a go, but, the assembly would continue to give them support in stages to cover more people.

He said, last year, the Assembly had reports that some of the beneficiaries attempted to sell their items, while others used theirs as collateral for loans.

He cautioned the beneficiaries against disposing off the items given to them because they were intended to help them to improve on their livelihood.

Mr Oware-Tweneboah pleaded with the beneficiaries to adopt maintenance culture so that periodically they could service the equipment for it to stand the test of time for them to derive the needed benefit.

He urged the assembly members to identify more of the PWDs in their electoral areas so that many of them could be enrolled onto the programme for them to also benefit from the support government is offering.

The Fanteakwa North District Director for the Department of Social Development, Mr Emmanuel Offei Larbi said the assembly embarked on an exercise and through that 512 PWDs were registered out of which the beneficiaries were selected.

He said efforts were still underway to capture all PWDs on their data base so that going forward majority of them can benefit from the support programme.

The Chairperson of the Fanteakwa North Federation of Persons with Disability ,Ms Yvonne Boaduaa, advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the support they have received from the assembly so that it can go a long way to support them and their families.

