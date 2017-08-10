By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Binaba (U/E), Aug. 10, GNA - Fall armyworms are destroying maize and millet farms at an alarming rate in the Bawku West District. This came to light when Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla Constituency, toured the area to witness the extent of the destruction. The farmers claimed to have tried spr

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Binaba (U/E), Aug. 10, GNA - Fall armyworms are destroying maize and millet farms at an alarming rate in the Bawku West District.

This came to light when Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla Constituency, toured the area to witness the extent of the destruction.

The farmers claimed to have tried spraying the worms with a solution of Omo detergent and a concoction of neem leaves and seeds but have achieved little success.

Mr Adongo, who was accompanied by Madam Victoria Ayamba, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, assured the farmers of government’s preparedness to assist them address the issue.

Mr Adongo appealed to the farmers to remain calm as government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) was working hard to bring the situation under control.

He said a lot of chemicals have been supplied by government to farmers across the country but the armyworms seem to be spreading faster than expected.

He said large quantities of chemicals have arrived in the region to help fight the worm and urged those involved in the distribution to ensure that it reached every affected farmer.

Madam Ayamba urged farmers to take note of the demonstration of the chemical “EFORA 45 ZC” which has been found to be potent chemical against the worms.

Later in an interview with Mr Simon Afuugu, the Project Manager of Commonwealth Youth Development, University of Ghana, he said the news from his community members about the destruction caused by the armyworms was alarming and that he is coordinating with the Upper East Regional Director of Agriculture to give him some boxes of EFORA 45 ZC chemicals to assist the farmers.

Mr Afuugu Haruna, a maize farmer, said he has lost over six hectares of maize as the worms took over his farm last July but expressed optimism that he might save his other farms with the chemical that is yet to be distributed.

The affected communities in the Bawku West District include Binaba, Kusanaba, Zongoire, Timonde, Yarigu, Sapeliga, Kukore and Zebilla and its environs.

