The event dubbed: “Experience Espana in a bottle,” would introduce the Maria Amoros, Duc de Foix and Cava range to the public.

It was attended by some members of the Diplomatic Corps, business executives, the media, personnel within the hospitality industry and the public.

Maria Alonso, the Spanish Ambassador, said Spanish wines were among the best in the world.

“Over the last few years, Spain has developed very good wines and now we can offer wines that are comparable to ones you can find from France or any part of the world and we are very proud of this,” she said.

Mr Christopher Marquet, International Commercial Director, Covides said the wines were made from the best selection of grapes from carefully tilled vineyards from Catalonia.

He expressed optimism that Ghanaians would be able to embrace the wine culture as existing in many countries, indicating that the wines from Covides were suitable to pair with the various local dishes.

Patrons were able to sample about seven different varieties of wine. Each wine was paired with accompanying dishes such as olives, bread rolls, bites of meat and prawns.

Kojo Bentum-Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of Fabeco Group Limited, stated that his outfit puts premium on introducing quality wines to the Ghanaian and West African markets.

According to him, wines are good, and that apart from its health benefits, it helps to “make everyone happy and have good fun.”

The wine Tasting and Food Pairing event was preceded by a training session where participants, which included bartenders, Food and Beverage Managers.

