By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Walewale (NE/R), Aug 02, GNA - Some members of socially excluded groups in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have given the Assembly mixed scores in terms of its performance in the delivery of various social services to them.

The socially excluded groups gave the scores on issues of concern to them, including transparency in the disbursement of the disability fund, job opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), Assembly’s efforts in making public buildings disability friendly and PwDs’ participation in the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

The PwDs, Fulanis, and women and youth groups constitute the socially excluded groups, and they gave the assessment when they interacted with key officers of the Assembly including; the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Deputy North East Regional Minister at Walewale.

This community scorecard process was facilitated by the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), an NGO, as part of its Enhancing Social Inclusion in Local Governance (ESILG) project with funding support from STAR Ghana Foundation.

The ESILG project, which is being implemented at West Mamprusi and Gushegu Municipalities, seeks to build capacity of the socially excluded groups, facilitate their participation in local governance activities, and promote social accountability and movement building.

The PwDs scored the Assembly "very poor" and "poor" in terms of employment opportunities for them and their involvement in decision-making because there were no employment opportunities given them and most of them were not involved in decision-making processes of the Assembly.

The PwDs also scored the Assembly "fair" in the areas of renewal of health insurance subscriptions for them and transparency in the disbursement of the disability fund because the Assembly made the process cumbersome and therefore difficult to access.

However, in the area of information flow on management of the disability fund, the PwDs scored the Assembly "Good" saying there was information flow but the Management of the fund had to do more.

Members of the Fulani community groups scored the Assembly "very poor" in the area of its efforts to stop discrimination against them, as well as to stop bush burning saying "There is so much discrimination against us though most of us grew up here and we are not seeing any efforts in fighting bush burning from the Assembly".

They, in the areas of provision of electricity to their communities and construction of dams, scored the Assembly "poor" and "good" saying most of their communities were neglected in terms of access to electricity but there were some dams for them and their cattle.

Women groups also scored the Assembly "very poor" in the area of providing loan support for them saying most of them had no financial support from the Assembly.

They, however, scored the Assembly "Good" and "fair" in terms of potable water supply and their representation in the Assembly explaining they had access to pipe-borne water, but limited during the dry season, and also very few of them were represented in the Assembly.

The youth groups also scored the Assembly "very good" and "fair" in terms of provision of electricity and road construction saying most of the communities were connected to the national grid and most of the roads were in good shape but lacked culverts.

Mr Mohammed Rabiu, Chairman of the Social Services Sub-committee at the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly acknowledged the issues raised by the excluded groups assuring that the Assembly would take steps to improve the situation.

Mr Hardi Tijani, Executive Director of RAINS expressed the need for the Assembly to take pragmatic measures to promote inclusiveness to ensure sustainable development in the area.

GNA