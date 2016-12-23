Mr Stephen Ashietey Adjei, Leader of the former employees of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has expressed dissatisfaction about the payment of ex- gratia to members of the Executive and Legislators.

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – Mr Stephen Ashietey Adjei, Leader of the former employees of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has expressed dissatisfaction about the payment of ex- gratia to members of the Executive and Legislators.



He said the more than 3, 000 workers of the GPHA, who were laid off 14 years ago, have not been paid since 2002 and had since appealed to the Executive including President John Dramani Mahama over their plight.

The sixth Parliament of the 4th Republic resumed sitting on Tuesday, December 20, to consider among other things, emoluments to be paid to the Article 71 office holders led by the President.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra Mr Ashietey Adjei said that was unfair to the ex- workers.

He said so far only five of their colleagues have been paid their full severance benefits.

Mr Ashietey Adjei said the ex-workers petitioned the former President John Evans Atta Mills over their plight, who ordered that the ex-workers should be paid.

