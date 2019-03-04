news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 4, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s Largest Airline Group and SKYTRAX Certified Four Star Global Airline, said it has finalized all preparations to once again celebrate International Women’s Day by operating an All-Women Functioned Flight.



The flight would be from Addis Ababa – Stockholm - Oslo route on March 08, 2019.

A statement issued in Accra Mr Asrat Begashaw, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said the all-women flight would have as a theme of “All women functioned flight to operate from the continent of African to meet with their counterparts in Europe to show the power of women to the world.”

It said the historical flight would be operated by Ethiopian Airlines women professionals from flight deck all the way to the ground including airport operations, flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control, which would be carried out entirely by women.

According to the statement, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines said “We are immensely honoured that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field.”

He said women were an integral part of the Airline’s success story from the start and with this dedicated flight “we honour and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation Group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large.”

The Group CEO said although women were Africa’s greatest resource, gender inequality still persisted on the continent, therefore, “we all need to ensure that women take their right position in all human endeavour by creating the right conditions and through all-inclusive engagements models.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates five weekly flights to Oslo, Norway via Stockholm with ultra - modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines has operated four flights to Bankok, Kigali, Lagos, and Buenos Aires, which were operated by women aviation professionals.

GNA