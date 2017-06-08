Accra, June 8, GNA – Ethiopian Airlines has joined hands with Boeing and three non-profit organisations to deliver 6.5 tons of humanitarian aids to the St. Paul’s Hospital and Bihar Dar University College of Medicine and Health Sciences in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said the Airline also took t

Accra, June 8, GNA – Ethiopian Airlines has joined hands with Boeing and three non-profit organisations to deliver 6.5 tons of humanitarian aids to the St. Paul’s Hospital and Bihar Dar University College of Medicine and Health Sciences in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said the Airline also took the opportunity to take delivery of yet another B787 aircraft from Boeing.

It said Ethiopian and Boeing have synergized with Conscience International (CI), Horn of Africa Neonatal Development Services and Seattle Alliance Outreach (SAO) organisations for the deliveries.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, said: “For us, fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities is as important as our focus on pure business performance.”

He said this round of their humanitarian delivery was a continuation of their commendable collaboration with Boeing that has served as a source of vital service for our community and neighbouring countries as well.

“Moreover, we are pleased to name our 18th B787 after Mother Teresa, who is always remembered as an icon of philanthropy. As a responsible corporate citizen, Ethiopian will continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country by relentlessly delivering on its corporate social responsibilities,” he added.

He said: “On the other hand, pursuant to our fleet modernisation plan and to further meet the ever growing demand of our customers, we are in bold move of modernising and expanding our fleet, networks and facilities.”

He said this move would further ensure unmatched combination of operational flexibility, efficiency and passenger comfort that would allow Ethiopian to achieve its goal to be the leading Aviation Group in Africa and a leading global airline.

Currently, Ethiopian has 18 B787 in operation, deployed on its long haul passenger routes, and will receive the 19th by the end of this month, ferrying medical equipment and supplies for St. Paul’s Hospital.

GNA