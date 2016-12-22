The Environment Services Providers Association (ESPA), the umbrella body of private waste management companies, has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, for emerging victorious in the Presidential elections

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - The Environment Services Providers Association (ESPA), the umbrella body of private waste management companies, has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, for emerging victorious in the Presidential elections.

A release issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency commended the determination and drive of the President-elect and pledged their full support and commitment to government’s efforts at improving the sanitation in the country.

“As we celebrate Nana Akufo Addo’s victory, we the members of ESPA, wish to draw attention to the myriad of challenges affecting the efficient delivery of sanitation services in the country, it said.

The ESPA said although significant strides have been made by the outgoing government to support the sector, a lot more remains to be done to ensure that waste management companies thrived to deliver efficient services to keep the towns and cities clean.

The release said the most pressing issues which need to be addressed included a tax rebate on the importation of sanitation equipment and the need for government to subsidise waste collection in low income areas.

It said equally important was the allocation of funds to adequately support infrastructure development in the sector, particularly, landfills and transfer stations.

The members pledged their preparedness to work with government and its relevant agencies to ensure growth within an environment of cleanliness, good health and prosperity.

