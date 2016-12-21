Escof Zinnia Foundation, a community support foundation has donated items including bags of rice, cooking oil and bags of clothes to the residents of Yaw Nyarko Krom, a village in the Eastern Region

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - Escof Zinnia Foundation, a community support foundation has donated items including bags of rice, cooking oil and bags of clothes to the residents of Yaw Nyarko Krom, a village in the Eastern Region.

The Foundation also organised fun games including dancing competition and party for the community’s children as a way of celebrating the upcoming Christmas with them.

Ms Esther Coffie, the Founder of the Foundation speaking to the GNA in an interview said she had always found pleasure in giving to the needy, but found it necessary to support a deprived community during the festive season.

She said: “I was looking for a deprived village with deprived needs so I asked friends and I was told of Yaw Donkor krom around Nsawam, however, my team and I found Yaw Nyarko Krom in search of Yaw Donkor, and since they were deprived, we found the need to help them.”

The community mentioned lack of water, classrooms, and toilet facilities as their main challenges in the community.

She said: “They also showed us their classroom block of which class one to three were already destroyed making the pupils to use only class four to six by sharing the rooms during school hours. This also touched us because even with good buildings and books, the future is uncertain, how about those without it.”

Ms Coffie also explained that she was also told that the community had one borehole which dried up during the dry season, making them lack water for any activity.

She said the Foundation usually holds three programmes every year, thus the Zinnia Cleaning Community; After pregnancy whats next; and the Zinnia village tour.

Mrs Evelyn Boakye, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Mallam Atta Government Clinic speaking to the community on keeping good health and hygiene told those of them who have slept on one bed for more than 20 years to either change it or use a mat instead to prevent bodily pains.

“If you have packed too many things in your rooms or hanged many clothes in your room, please make sure you remove them or take some out to allow ventilation and prevent mosquitoes from getting hiding places to spread malaria among you,” she said.

She asked them to indulge in communal labour to ensure that stagnant waters were allowed to flow and filth was cleared from the communities to secure their health.

Mrs Boakye said some of the parents allowed their children to bath at a very tender age, making them develop skin diseases as time went on due to poor skin care.

She asked them to ensure that their children kept their teeth very clean and their nails short and neat before they ate to prevent them from getting diseases like cholera.

The Senior Nursing Officer also advised them to be cautious on how often they give birth especially as teenagers and women who often had complications of excessive bleeding during pregnancy and delivery.

She said the uterus was like a balloon that contracted and relaxed and could easily be affected with too much delivery.

She urged them to indulge in family planning and be cautious of the foods they ate especially when they were pregnant.

Mrs Phyllis Baah also of the Mallam Atta Government Clinic noted that some parents encouraged their wards to engage in family planning, which led them to engage in multiple sex relationships.

Escof Zinnia Foundation was derived from the Founder’s name and Zinnia, a beautiful flower that means endurance, which brightened anywhere it is used to decorate.

The name was used because the main purpose of the organisation is to brighten and give light to any community or individual in the dark and to remind members of the Foundation to endure any challenge they encounter in the course of exercising their duties until it is resolved.

