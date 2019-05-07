news, story, article

Accra, May 7, GNA - A young Ghanaian lady who uses plastic sachet water bags and polythene bags to make pillows and other aesthetic products is calling on the government to support recycling companies to help deal with the plastic waste menace.

Ms Hamida Iddrisu, a 26 years old lady who lives with a condition called Essential Tremor, which makes her body shake uncontrollably and also affects her left leg making her limp, said she graduated from the Tamale Technical University in 2015.

“I have been unemployed since so I thought of starting my own enterprise by using plastic sachet and polythene to make pillows and other decorative products,” She said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Ms Iddrisu said so far she has worked with persons who have a disability including persons with visual impairment, physically disabled persons and those with intellectual disabilities by training them in making the craft.

“For each product purchased, GH₵1 (One cedis) is put into a fund to support persons with disability within the vicinity where I work, I have also employed local women who cut the rubbers and I have tasked some children in the community to be picking empty sachet water rubber,” she added.

Ms Iddrisu who said she lost her father through a vehicular accident when she was only three month old, said she supports her mother and her siblings through her venture.

She said her organization Hami Comfort, located in Tamale, hopes to establish a rehabilitation centre where persons with disabilities in her community will be trained to work and make a living instead of begging and called for the support of Ghanaians.\

