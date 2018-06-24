By P. K. Yankey, GNA Ellembelle (W/R), June 24, GNA - Eni-Ghana, an oil and gas company, has installed water purification machines in various health facilities in the Ellembelle District. The effort was part of its corporate social responsibilities to coastal communities including Gwira, Ellembele and Jomoro. Through the effort of the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-K

Ellembelle (W/R), June 24, GNA - Eni-Ghana, an oil and gas company, has installed water purification machines in various health facilities in the Ellembelle District.

The effort was part of its corporate social responsibilities to coastal communities including Gwira, Ellembele and Jomoro.

Through the effort of the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, ENi-Ghana and Adamus Resources Ltd., the Ellembele District can now boast of about 26 newly built and renovated CHPS-Compounds, clinics and a hospital.

The installation of the water purification machine has become necessary due to the low quality of water being used at the various ENi’s supported health facilities in the stated districts.

Madam Trudy Nunoo, the Executive Director of Prolink, ENi-Ghana’s Partner Organisation, said ‘’ Prolink in partnership with ENi foundation has constructed CHPS Compounds and refurbished, and rehabilitated health centres in various coastal areas’’.

She said an additional four machines would be given to four selected schools in Ellembele to help in their water treatment efforts.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament of the Ellembele Constituency, expressed his excitement and gratitude to the ENi foundation for the great work they have done for the people of Ellembele and other sister districts.

Currently, the ENi’s activities in Ghana are concentrated in the exploration and production, refining and marketing sectors with $7 billion invested in the Sanzule project.

