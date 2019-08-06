news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA – Eni Ghana, with the support of Rural Aid Alliance Foundation, has conducted a health campaign in the Western Region to raise awareness on the transmission of Malaria, Communicable Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

It is also to emphasize preventive measures and the importance of seeking appropriate treatment.

The initiative was carried out in the communities of Sanzule, Bakanta, Krisan and Eikwe which are close to OCTP’s Onshore Receiving Facility.

Altogether, over 1,000 people from the four communities were engaged, there was special focus on pregnant women and mothers with children under five years.

This health campaign, which also included the distribution of mosquito bednets, is part of the initiatives Eni is carrying out in its area of operation to improve living standards and contribute to the diversification of the economy.

Overall, sustainability activities including community investment, fisheries management plans, quick impact projects and livelihood restoration plans, are endowed with a budget of 15 million dollars in four years.

Health, and especially maternal and child health, play a central role within Eni’s sustainability initiatives.

Eni Foundation’s “Healthy Mother and Child Project” contributed to strengthening primary maternal and child health services in Ellembelle, Jomoro and Ahanta West Districts, Western Region over a four year period and with an investment of 8.4 million dollars.

Ghana is among key countries for Eni’s organic growth. The company has been present in the country since 2009 and accounts currently a gross production of about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Eni is Operator of the OCTP Integrated Oil & Gas Development Project (Eni 44.44 per cent, Vitol 35.56 per cent, GNPC 20per cent).

