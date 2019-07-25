news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Nyakrom, (C/R), July 25, GNA - Mr. Yawson Otoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKSON Properties Company Limited has advocated new layouts for Agona West Municipality to create an enabling environment for prospective estate developers to avoid haphazard buildings.

Mr. Yawson Otoo, who is a Professional Building Engineer and businessman, said it was imperative that the Assembly was assisted to prepare the layouts, especially for new communities, which were springing up at a very fast rate to avert any future disaster.

Mr Otoo was speaking to the GNA in an interview, after inspecting the ongoing new campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at Nyakrom, together with Mr. Nicolas Pinkrah, Agona West Municipal Officer of Town and Country Department and other officials.

He said the new layout at the Nyakrom UCC campus would have a new police station, Lorry Park and a market to befit the status of a University campus, and since it was sited near the Akora River, a buffer zone will be created around the River.

This will help check illegal structures from springing up and also prevent flooding.

He said discussions had been held with Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo, Coordinating Director of the Municipality and the Town and Country Department to fast track the project.

Mr Otoo said the new layout project must cover Agona Nyakrom and extended to Agona Kwamang, Lower and Upper Bobikuma, Agona Abodom and Agona Nkum.

The CEO said similar consultations had also been held with Mr. Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive for Agona East and indicated that effective planning of the district was the panacea to the low Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Mrs Assan disclosed that some of the big towns in the district had no layouts thereby giving undue advantage to some recalcitrant developers to put up buildings in water ways and unapproved places.

Mr. Armah-Frempong assured that the Assembly was ready to provide technical assistance to speed up the project.

Mr. Pinkrah, who also has oversight responsibility of Agona East appealed to the chiefs and land owners in Agona West and Agona East to give maximum cooperation to his outfit to ensure proper planning of the two Areas.

GNA