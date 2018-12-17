By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Dixcove (W/R), Dec. 17, GNA – Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area, says the world was witnessing significant changes and it is time the society opens up to accept the inherent leadership qualities of women. “Women are part of the society and a portion of you as a man; allow them to contribute effectively for behind every s

Dixcove (W/R), Dec. 17, GNA – Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area, says the world was witnessing significant changes and it is time the society opens up to accept the inherent leadership qualities of women.

“Women are part of the society and a portion of you as a man; allow them to contribute effectively for behind every successful man there is a woman…it is only good that they also share ideas in the decision-making process” he said.

Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX was speaking at Community Durbar on “Gender Equality in Fisheries Management and Decision Making” a project being undertaken by Daasgift Quality Foundation, a non governmental organisation, in the Ahanta West District with funding from STAR Ghana.

The effort is to bridge the inequality gap in decision making at the various landing sites within the project’s selected communities.

He urged the women to also use every opportunity offer them in the decision making process judiciously adding “for me I always consult my wife for her inputs in any activity I wish to undertake…so must you engage the women who are key in the fish value chain”.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX urged them to attend meetings and other engagements slated to promote the welfare of the fishing industry adding that language should not be a barrier in any of such gatherings.

Mr Tisbuah Baidoo of the Fisheries Commission said a new policy was in the offing to regulate and empower fishermen to do well in protecting the sea and other marines’ resources.

He urged them to avoid bad fishing practices which continue to be a bane to marine resource depletion.

Mrs Henrietta Eyison, the Municipal Director of Ahanta West, said it is important for all stakeholders in the fishing industry to embrace the policy framework being rolled out to revamp the industry.

She said the sector must allow women to offer their expertise in fisheries management and decision making since it affected their livelihood….women with requisite experience must form an integral part of the executive membership of every association at the landing sites.

Mrs Gifty Baaba Asmah, the Executive Director of Daasgifty Foundation, said the successes chalked by the project in the Shama, Axim, Ankobra and Asanta resulted in a second funding by STAR-Ghana to implement a similar one in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The project is a voice and empowerment programme to build a well-informed and active citizenry to contribute to transformational change around the fisheries value chain.

She said the project would include radio talk shows on gender equality, house to house engagement with selected communities: Butre, Lower and Upper Dixcove and Miemia, advocacy and leadership training skills for women, meet with traditional rulers of the four landing sites and a networking meeting for women processors among others.

