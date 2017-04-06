By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA Kumasi, April 6, GNA – Efforts at ensuring adequate water supply to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has received a huge boost with the installation of two tanks, fitted with auto-sensitive booster pumps, and with capacity to hold 30,000 litres of water. It would serve the hospital’s main theatre and the family planning and reproductive health centre. The

Kumasi, April 6, GNA – Efforts at ensuring adequate water supply to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has received a huge boost with the installation of two tanks, fitted with auto-sensitive booster pumps, and with capacity to hold 30,000 litres of water.

It would serve the hospital’s main theatre and the family planning and reproductive health centre.

The project was funded by Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) under its “Water of Life” project in partnership with Water in Africa Through Everyday Responsiveness (WATER), an international NGO.

Dr. Joseph Akpaloo, the Chief Executive of the referral facility, speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the project, applauded the company and the NGO for the support.

Apart from the water tanks, they had connected the six existing boreholes at the hospital and fixed these with a mechanized pump.

Added to this, is the construction of washrooms at the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and a 5-unit urinal for patients.

Dr. Akpaloo said the intervention had helped to assure the facility of uninterrupted flow of water – ending frequent interruptions, which was a major challenge to quality health care delivery.

The occasion coincided with the start of construction work on an underground water tank and the sinking of additional boreholes.

He singled out for praise Dr. Ernest Kwarko, a Consultant Obstetric and Gynaecologist, for the role he played to get the project done.

He spoke of the readiness of the hospital to enter into long-term partnership with GGBL and WATER to improve the quality of care.

Mr Francis Osemwegie Agbonlahor, Managing Director of GGBL, said the provision of the facilities was his company’s contribution to healthcare promotion in the country.

Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, the chief of Nkwantakese, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commended GGBL for helping to save lives.

