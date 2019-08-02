news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Mr Jacob K. Ganye, Senior Manager in-charge of Training and Business Development at Empretec Ghana Foundation, an enterprise development organisation, has called on entrepreneurs to embrace soft skills to sustain their businesses.

He said the business goal has always been how they could grow their businesses, however, lack of soft skills such as problem solving skills, team building, communication skills and interpersonal skills, has hindered business growth.

Mr Ganye made these remarks in Accra during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the unveiling of ‘My3D program’ - A LearnTech initiative, which seeks to address workforce competency gaps in Ghana.

The event, which was hosted by TDI Global Limited was held on the theme: “Workforce Competency gaps in Ghana and Need for a Structured and Sustainable Solution”.

‘My3D program’, a product of TDI Global Ltd, is on an online training programme that helps people to create self-awareness, understand their competencies, identify their gaps and develop themselves.

Mr Ganye said in the quest for entrepreneurs to make more profit one factor that has not come to their attention was the ability to engage international partners adding that the ability to communicate is a serious skill gap.

He recounted that some small medium enterprises (SMEs) were sent outside the country to see how they could explore joint ventures and unfortunately some were unable to convene their business ideas and their profiles to potential partners.

He said quite often the issue was not lack of funds but a business skill which was not available; being the ability to communicate in one’s own voice.

Mr Ganye said research has also shown that many businesses in the country do not survive after ten years adding that problem-solving and teamwork could be among the factors contributing to this challenge.

He called for the need to embrace multiple soft skills to help address some of these challenges, adding that “as people come to us, we tell them what their gaps are and we use our models to fix those gaps”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Tilda Mmegwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TDI Global Ltd, said the programme focuses on developing intelligent leaders, specifically, emotionally balanced leaders.

She described the programme as a job box which would help reduce the unemployment rate in the country because people get developed, have skills and are marketable; for organisations to hire them knowing very well that they do not have to spend much in training.

Mrs Mmegwa told GNA that the first D which stands for ‘Discover’ allows people to use scientific assessment to objectively discover their competencies, gaps and even know their strengths, so they could bring the strengths on board whiles developing their gaps.

She said the second D represents ‘Develop’ where they would go through training that has been designed based on the results of their completed assessments.

Mrs Mmegwa said that the third D which stands for ‘Deploy’ was where after the training, people are presented with the right work options where they could deploy their skills and competencies.

She said users could log on to www.thinkmy3d.net, select to the category they belong to, whether a working professional, student, entrepreneurs, unemployed, career and business coaches; and create their own dashboard.

She said after selecting the category, there was a personalised dashboard that allowed people to do their long life learning.

“When you get to the dashboard, you select your assessment, it tells you to view assessment, then click on it; it launches an assessment to you, you do the assessment and your results comes out instantly”, she added.

Mrs Mmegwa told GNA that the results would be shown and one could see the gaps, the strengths and then move the results into development planning adding that the system has a development planning strategy which could even help users in understanding the assessment.

GNA