By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - In the course of the year 2018, Ghanaians said goodbye to many famous figures who made their marks in the field of politics, global peace, justice delivery, academia, entertainment and journalism.

Among the many legends who passed away were former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and Mr Kofi Annan, a former United Nations Secretary-General.

The rest are Mr Joseph Henry Mensah, a former Senior Minister; Mr Vincent Cyril Richard Arthur Charles Crabbe, a former Supreme Court Judge; and Mr Kwaku Baprui Asante, a senior citizen and retired diplomat.

The entertainment industry also lost the popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns; Mr Jewel Ackah, highlife legend and composer of the party anthem of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Mr Kweku Darko, aka Super OD of the Osofo Dadzie Drama Group fame.

The year also saw the demise of Professor Atukwei Okai, Ghana's iconic poet and Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

Other eminent persons who passed on in 2018 include Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra region; and Mr Francis Sasu, the Head of News and Current Affairs of Atinka Media Village.

