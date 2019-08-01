news, story, article

Accra, Aug 1, GNA - Operation Vanguard Personnel during its regular patrols has arrested eleven suspected illegal miners in the Eastern and Western regions.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, said multiple operations conducted within the Kweibiberem and Birim South Districts in the Eastern Region resulted in the arrest of six suspected illegal miners.

It said other patrols conducted within the Upper Denkyira West District and in the general area of Nkoransa also resulted in the arrest of five suspected illegal miners.

“The eleven suspects apprehended during operations conducted between Wednesday 24 and Friday July 26 have been handed over to various local police stations for prosecution.

“Three excavators were immobilized, one was seized and a total of 202 Changfan machines were destroyed”, the statement said.

GNA