By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Aflao, Aug. 6, GNA - The body of a 66-year old man, has been found burnt in his room on Monday at Huime-Agordome, a suburb of Aflao, in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region.

The charred body of the victim, identified as Kofi Deku, was discovered by fellow tenants.

Mr. Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Police had a report at about 0610 hours on Monday, August 6, this year, of an elderly man burnt to death in his room at Huime-Agordome in Aflao.

He said a police team was subsequently sent there and found the body, charred from the leg to the waist in a room, a block located away from other ones of the large compound house.

Mr. Vondee said the police does not yet have a clue to the cause of the fire.

He said the body had been sent to the Municipal Hospital at Aflao, pending autopsy, as part of the investigations.

