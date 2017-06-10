Winneba (C/R) June 10, GNA - Mr Alexzander Afenyo-Markin Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, commended officials who supervised the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area for exhibiting professionalism. Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the commendation in an appreciation message delivered on his behalf, when he handed over a cheque for GH₵ 6,300.00 at Winneba Senior High School for t

Winneba (C/R) June 10, GNA - Mr Alexzander Afenyo-Markin Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, commended officials who supervised the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area for exhibiting professionalism.

Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the commendation in an appreciation message delivered on his behalf, when he handed over a cheque for GH₵ 6,300.00 at Winneba Senior High School for the examiners at the three BECE centres.

This add up to the GH₵ 6,300.00 he had already given to the 63 officials made up of supervisors, invigilators, security personnel and supporting staff.

A total of 1,255 candidates made up of 612 girls and 643 boys wrote the BECE with six candidates absent.

Four girls who were pregnant could not write the exams whilst one of the male candidates was dead.

The gesture was in fulfillment of promise made by the MP when he visited the examination centres while the examination was on-going.

He urged them to continue to executive their duties with zeal and commitment wherever they may found themselves in the society, adding that the development of the country was the responsibility of all and sundry.

Mrs Dr Hilda Eghan Effutu Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service who received the cheque thanked the MP for the gesture.

GNA