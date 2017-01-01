A 39- year old educationist has been installed the Obaatan of Abeadze Dominase Traditional Area under the stool name Nana Kweibu Edu Asare V

Abeadze (C/R), Jan. 1, GNA – A 39- year old educationist has been installed the Obaatan of Abeadze Dominase Traditional Area under the stool name Nana Kweibu Edu Asare V.

Nana Kweibu Edu V, known in private life as Mr Alex Segodu, succeeded his late uncle Nana Edu Asare IV, who died some years ago.

He was earlier in the day carried in palanquin through the principal streets of the town amidst Frontomfrom drumming and dancing to the forecourt of the Traditional Council.

He took the Oath of Office before Daasebre Kwabu Ewusi VII, President of Abeadze Dominase Traditional Council and First Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.

As per the tradition and custom of the area, Daasebre Ewusi also swore to the new Obaatan before he gave him a drink to signify his installation as the Obaatan for the traditional area.

GNA