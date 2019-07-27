news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA - The City 2000 Youth Action International (C2YA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) would now participate in programmes of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) to improve the lives of the citizenry.

This became possible when the NGO was given a consultative status by the ECOSOC to actively engage in its activities as related to the UN programmes such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Rudolf Francis Hans-Jorie, the President of C2YA, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said the recognition given to the organisation followed its vigorous activities in environmental sustainability, youth and women empowerment, provision of disability needs, among other things to enhance the living standard of the people.

Mr Hans-Jorie said some of the programmes carried out by the NGO are safe motherhood intervention project, community awareness bazaars and “Project Ghana Shoreline.”

He said based on their new status, he and Mr Alexius Allen Quashie, the Director of Operations of C2YA, have been invited to attend a high level meeting on the SDGs at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Mr Hans-Jorie said the meeting, which forms part of the political forums of ECOSOC, would be participated by professional groupings such as health practitioners, social workers, legal practitioners, NGOs, and community-based organisations.

The theme for the meeting is: “Empowering People and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Quality”, and it would focus on new technologies in economic, social and environmental issues for the realisation of the SDGs.

