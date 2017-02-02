By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – The Earth Replenishers Foundation (ERF), a Non-Governmental Organisation has donated items worth US$400 to the Saviour Children Foundation at Kasoa, in the Central Region. The items include quantities of toilet rolls, washing and bathing soaps, tooth brush, tooth paste, sponges, and towels, among others. Mr Alexander Owusu-Fordjour, Director, ERF said

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – The Earth Replenishers Foundation (ERF), a Non-Governmental Organisation has donated items worth US$400 to the Saviour Children Foundation at Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The items include quantities of toilet rolls, washing and bathing soaps, tooth brush, tooth paste, sponges, and towels, among others.

Mr Alexander Owusu-Fordjour, Director, ERF said the Foundation decided to visit the home to interact with the workers in order to be able to find their challenges and see how best they could be of help to the running of the home.

He said: “our visit today marks the beginning of a more cordial relationship within both foundations, and it is our hope that we would get to know your challenges and be able to help both in the short and long term.

He assured the proprietor of the school that they would continue to support them so that the Foundation would grow and continue to help the needy in the society.

Mr Patrick Nwodobeh, Proprietor of the Foundation expressed appreciation to the ERF for showing love and concern to the children who are mostly orphans.

He said the Foundation provides free basic education to the orphans as well as other students but lacked certain basic facilities to run it.

“Some challenges of the Foundation include lack of a proper drainage system, lack of computers, note books, text books, exercise books and bunk bed”. He noted.

Mr Nwodobeh thanked the ERF for the support, calling on other organizations to come to their aid in order to be able to run the Foundation.

Earth Replenishers Foundation (ERF) is a non-governmental organisation that operates in variety of ways including High-Profile National Media Campaigns and Peer - Peer Awareness Creation for a positive behavioural and attitudinal change through cinema shows, debates, poetry, music and drama.

The Foundation is aimed at improving the health status and life expectancy of Ghanaians through the provision of services that will effectively control the incidence preventable diseases and illnesses.

Music, dance and drama can be used as public health interventions to create awareness on good sanitation practices as well as healthy personal habits and lifestyles.

