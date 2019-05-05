news, story, article

Accra, May 5, GNA – The Dynamic (DYC) Choir, a choral group and non-profit body, has donated stationery, clothes and food items to the ‘Motherly Love Foundation,’ people on the streets and suspects in police custody.

The items, worth GH¢2,500.00, were distributed to 20 orphans of the Foundation, which caters for persons living with HIV, 415 street persons, and suspects in the Kaneshie Police cells.

The Motherly Love Foundation was established and managed by Mr and Mrs Azumah, both HIV positive patients, who advocate for less stigmatisation of HIV patients in the society.

It provides accommodation and support for about 20 HIV positive children who lost their mothers during delivery.

Mr Michael Nii Lantey Lamptey, the Music Director of the DYC Choir, said the group saw the need to support the Foundation because of the financial challenges it faced in terms of feeding and educating the children.

He said the Group also discovered that street children in ghettos at Kaneshie needed to be supported to live meaningful lives.

Mr Lamptey explained that the Group was putting measures in place to support those who needed funds to establish petty businesses and those who wanted to further their education.

He said even though the DYC was focused on singing to win souls for Christ, it also had the mandate to touch lives of the needy and vulnerable.

Me appealed to individuals and benevolent organisations to support the Choir to carry out its charitable activities.

