Nandom (U/WR), May 6, GNA - The Nandom District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stepped up its anti-corruption crusade with a second phase of Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme (ARAP).

Several identifiable groups are being engaged in separate sessions of the campaign with a call on duty-bearers to show high level of transparency in the discharge of their responsibilities.

About 40 communities have been reached out with the campaign, capturing traditional authorities, opinion leaders, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), educational institutions and women groups.

Ms Esther Suglo, the Officer in charge of Nandom District, said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency that they were sensitised on various aspects of corruption, including fraud, misappropriation nepotism, smuggling, and embezzlement of public funds.

She said duty-bearers, especially those within government institutions, were required to demonstrate a high level of transparency in the discharge of their duties.

Any form of corruption must be considered as the misuse of entrusted powers assigned to duty bearers for their private gains, she added.

Ms Suglo called for a collective responsibility of the citizenry to participate actively in the fight against corruption in order to aid development in the Nandom District.

The campaign aims at promoting good governance by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

GNA