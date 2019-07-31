news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) July 31, GNA - Mr Bawa Amadu, UNFPA Assistant Representative, has said there is the need for an annual training of trainers on the codified handbook of case management protocols of the Ghana Police Service.

He said the handbook must be part of the training of general Police Service Personnel and not for only the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) trainees which must be reviewed every three years.

The two-day training of trainer’s workshop was attended by Case Management Protocols for forty four DOVVSU Coordinators of the Police drawn from all the regions.

The Case Management Protocol Codified Handbook was produced by UNFPA in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and highlights the legitimate procedures or duties that case officers of both DOVVSU and the Police Service would follow when handling SGBV cases.

Mr Amadu said the handbook should be accessible to all police officers for them to familiarize themselves with the procedures involved in handling a victim of gender based violence domestic violence.

He said, “We know that sexual and gender-based violence cases are criminal cases, which require a higher standard of proof, and case preparation involve a number of sensitive and delicate stages”.

Mr Amadu said failure to demonstrate the guilt of an accused beyond reasonable doubt has led to cases being thrown out of court and the perpetrators acquitted adding that this could undermine confidence in the criminal justice system.

Moreover, he said, when SGBV cases are not tactfully dealt with by officers, victims were often times re-victimised, hence the production of the codified handbook.

Mr Amadu urged the participants to train other staff within their jurisdiction for a unified interpretation of the clauses in the book.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr George Tweneboah, Deputy Director General of CID, said fighting crime is a major responsibility, hence the need to attend to the demands of the training.

Dr Angelina Dwemena Aboagye, Chief Executive Director of Ark Foundation, who was the resource person, took the participants through various topics in the handbook which included, Attitudes expected of Police Officer in handling DV/SG cases, roles and responsibilities of police officer, consideration for handling children in conflict and relevant National Legislation amongst others.

GNA