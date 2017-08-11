By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 11, GNA – Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, has vowed to fight illegal mining or galamsey activities in the Municipality. He said he was determined to support the efforts and resolve shown by traditional rulers, particularly Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 11, GNA – Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, has vowed to fight illegal mining or galamsey activities in the Municipality.

He said he was determined to support the efforts and resolve shown by traditional rulers, particularly Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in the fight against illegal mining and wanton destruction of forest resources in the area.

Mr Ouattara said this at Abanpedease in Dormaa Ahenkro when he paid a courtesy call on Osagyefo OseadeyoAgyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area to formally introduce himself to the chief following his appointment as the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive.

He said a taskforce would be established to monitor the activities of illegal chain saw operators who carry out operations at night at Aboabo, Amasu and Pampaso.

The MCE pledged to complete work on the Agyemang Badu School and create access roads in the community.

Responding to a question on increase in custom duty which has led a sizable number of trucks being grounded at the Gonokrom– Cote d’ Ivoire border, he said the owners of the goods were being made to “pay realistic prices, but this is misconstrued to mean there was an increase on custom duty”.

He said these directives were instructions which emanated from higher authorities in Accra.

Mr Ouattara pledged to seek the interest of Dormaa-Ahenkro and thanked the chief for supporting his nomination for the position of a Municipal Chief Executive.

