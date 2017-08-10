By Robert TachieMenson, GNA Dormaa Ahenkro, Aug. 10, GNA - Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, has vowed to fight illegal mining or galamsey in the Municipality. He said he was determined to support the efforts, commitment and resolve shown by traditional rulers, particularly Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, in the fight ag

He said he was determined to support the efforts, commitment and resolve shown by traditional rulers, particularly Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, in the fight against illegal mining and wanton destruction of forest resources in the area.

Mr Ouattara said this at Abanpedease in Dormaa Ahenkro when he paid a courtesy call on Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, to formally introduce himself to the Chief following his appointment as the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He said a taskforce would be set up to monitor the activities of illegal chain- saw operators who carried out operations in the night at Aboabo, Amasu and Pampaso felling logs to sell elsewhere.

The MCE pledged to complete work on the Agyemang Badu School and create access roads to connect it.

Responding to a question on increasing the custom duty which has led a sizable number of trucks to be grounded at the Gonokrom - Cote d’Ivoire border, he said the owners of the goods were being made to “pay realistic price, but this has been misconstrued to mean there is an increase in custom duty”.

He said the directives were instructions which emanated from higher authorities in Accra and for which they had no proper control over.

The MCE said he would seek the interest of Dormaa-Ahenkro rather than his personal gains.

He thanked the Chief for supporting his nomination for the position of an MCE.

GNA