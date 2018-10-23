By Julius K. Satsi, GNA Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – The Reverend Jules Nhyira Wallace, the Senior Pastor of Quickening Word Baptist Church International has launched a set of eleven books with a call on people without formal education not to underestimate their potentials. The eleven books include; ‘The Pains of Motherhood’ ‘Confronting Your Marit

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – The Reverend Jules Nhyira Wallace, the Senior Pastor of Quickening Word Baptist Church International has launched a set of eleven books with a call on people without formal education not to underestimate their potentials.

The eleven books include; ‘The Pains of Motherhood’ ‘Confronting Your Marital Crises,’ ‘Dealing with Spiritual Leakages,’ ‘The Mystery of Two Women who Changed the World’.

Rev. Wallace said, the fact that one did not attain classroom education should not limit the potentials God had deposited in them, stressing that such individuals should never underestimate their abilities as that would not be pleasant to the Lord.

She said: “The Lord has deposited something great in you and you are required to use them to the benefits of humanity.”

She said all the books launched had been authored through the leading of the Holy Spirit, adding that “the Spirit of God encouraged me that although I do not have a University degree nor a Senior High School certificate, I should not be limited”.

Rev. Wallace said authoring and launching eleven books concurrently was under the leadership of the Holy Spirit.

She said the books were written to awaken the spiritual lives of Christians as it was clear that many followers of Christ were growing cold in their walk with the Lord.

Rev Wallace said, any attempt to study the Word of God without spirituality attached would not be of any benefit to the reader, adding that it was important for Christians to study Word of God with the help of the Holy Spirit.

Launching the books, Rev. Dr. Fred Dogbe, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana urged Ghanaians to continue reading relevant books.

Reviewing the books, Rev Dr Gabriel Ansah, the host of Nasem University on Adom FM said the books were key to deliverance from every form of bondage Christians were facing in their salvation walk on earth.

He said the books contained prophetic revelations about Ghana and Africa, adding that they also provided some topics for prayers and served as great tools for every Christian.

