By Boakye Baafi, GNA Ejisu (Ash), Aug 10, GNA – The Catholic Bishop of Sekondi-Takoradi, the Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, has advised his colleague priests not to become obsessed with worldly materials. He reminded them that they were in the gospel ministry not to make money but to give hope and bring spiritual healing and salvation to the people.

He was speaking at the joint ordination of five Catholic priests and four deacons at the Spiritan University at Ejisu.

The newly ordained priests are the Rev Father Emmanuel Baffour Osei-Akoto, Rev Fr. Patrick Kwasi Acheampong, Rev Fr. Isaac Antwi Boasiako, Rev Fr. George Ayikade Kandwe Zubuga, and Rev Fr. Francis Ayernor Cudjoe.

The Rev Aime Libodou, the Rev Pascal Dakurah, the Rev Eugene Awayevu and the Rev Joel Yeboah are the new deacons.

Bishop Kwofie asked them to focus on reaching out to everybody with the gospel to help them to give up on everything evil and toxic to the health of the society.

He added that they should be bold and speak out against all forms of social injustices.

He also reminded them to reflect strong Christian values of love, integrity, humility, compassion and modesty.

He said it was by doing this that they would become good example to those they were going to lead.

“They should be prayerful and see themselves as good shepherds, who have sheep to take care of.”

Bishop Kwofie counseled them to accept to serve in deprived and hard-to-reach communities.

