By Eric K. Amoh, GNA

Bolgatanga, May 19, GNA – The Venerable Dennis Tong, Arch Deacon of the Bolgatanga-Binaba and Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprians Anglican Church has called on Christians to be resolute to the vocations they find themselves in.

“We need to remain resolute in our various roles in the service of God and avoid lukewarm attitude to the service of Christ and His Church”.

Preaching on the theme: “Focusing on your own Ministry” and in paying tribute to the late Rt Rev Dr Bishop Jacob Kofi Ayeebo, Bishop of the Tamale Diocese of the Anglican, Church who was buried yesterday, Venerable Tong told the congregation that the late Bishop was guided by God to lead in all spheres of life.

“No one can match his leadership skills; neither can anyone play his role into perfection. You may do something similar or even more but not exactly what he did for humanity. We should all know that God has apportioned everyone’s role and we need to decide to perfect such roles”.

According to Rev Tong, Jesus’ question to Simon Peter about his love for him (Jesus) was a clear indication on his request to follow him to justify his love.

He said: “God speaks to us through the gospel. He has promised to fulfill his promise of love, protection and warns us against lukewarm attitude. His assurances to protect us have been made, but we have to make the decision”.

He urged members of the congregation to remain steadfast saying, “We should not deceive ourselves and say all is well because we have material property”, and encouraged them on the need to remain resolute to their various roles in the service of God and avoid lukewarm attitude. According to him, in so doing, “we positively respond to our vocations and roles in the service of the Church. Our callings are individualistic and we must be guided by the level of our commitment to the work of Christ and shun envy, jealous, bickering and backbiting, and the pull him down attitude”.

He said rather, “we should be concerned as Christians on fulfilling our assigned ministries” and indicated that the calling of bishop Jacob was to work 24 hours in service to humanity, community, family and friends.

He observed that the challenge about Christian failures was the inability to commune with God for direction to fulfill the vocation to build Christendom, adding that, the message proclaimed by Isaiah on his confidence in God was the greatest tribute to honour the late Bishop Jacob.

He noted that the most memorable legacy the Bishop’s loved ones could give him was to continue where he left as a church, friend, family, community and leader.

The priest thanked officials of the Episcopal Relief and Development (ERD), a major funding partner of the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO) the development wing of the church, which was headed by the late Bishop for the relationship with the church and her charity works.

