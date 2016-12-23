Customers of DKM, a liquidated Savings and Loans Company have expressed joy and hope to celebrate Christmas in a fulfilling style this year having been deprived of the celebration of the yuletide more than two years now.

By Eric K. Amoh, GNA

Bolgatanga, Dec 23, GNA –

The customers were seen in Long queues as early as 0400 hours Friday morning waiting at the Bolgatanga Branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank for their turn to collect their investments which were detained about two years.

The Official liquidator had placed notices of resumption of payment after business to disburse investments were halted few days it started in October because the liquidator claimed that there were technical problems with customers’ details.

However, few hours after election result started showing signs of incumbent loosing, the liquidator posted names of customers qualified for reimbursement and actual dates they were to receive their investments.

Madam Juliana Appevare Abilba, a Mothercare operator in the Bolgatanga Municipality told the Ghana News Agency that market was far better than it was last year and even two years ago.

According to her most of her things last week got finished even on arrival and attributed the high sales to DKM customers who dashed to her shop straight from the Bank.

Madam Lucy Averu, an alcoholic beverage seller said “sales this Christmas is far better than last year and 2014. Today I have more people coming to buy my products especially the soft drinks and Joy Daddy (JD), Adonko bitters, Happy Man bitters”.

Most of the people interviewed were also buying building materials to complete new homes to move in before Christmas day, while others were eager to give facelift to their homes by buying paints and accessories to brighten the walls.

The GNA observed that unlike the annual rituals where new drinking spots sprung up, this year the situation was different. Most of the renovated drinking spots seen were old ones that closed down after the yuletide last year.

Prices of food stuff are generally stable with prices of vegetables also normalizing as black bucket full of pepper cost just GH¢10, while paint container of fresh tomatoes cost GH¢10.

Rice varieties have not seen any change in price, according to Madam Diner Sefah, a shop keeper at the Bolga Old Market stores, while a sizeable goat, sheep, and locally bred live birds cost between GH¢130- GH¢300 and GH¢30- GH¢50 respectively.

