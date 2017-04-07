Accra, April 07, GNA - The Divine Intervention Praying Centre, a Spiritual Revival and Healing Centre based at Darkuman in Accra has ended a three-day “Fasting and Prayers Festival” by offering prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family. Leading the prayers under the theme “My Petition” Founder and Leader of the centre, Prophetess Naomi

Accra, April 07, GNA - The Divine Intervention Praying Centre, a Spiritual Revival and Healing Centre based at Darkuman in Accra has ended a three-day “Fasting and Prayers Festival” by offering prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family.

Leading the prayers under the theme “My Petition” Founder and Leader of the centre, Prophetess Naomi Ampomah Baffour also led the fellowship to pray for the Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his family, ministers of state and the nation as a whole.

Praying for God’s divine protection upon the life of the president, good health, long life and wisdom to lead the nation, Prophetess Baffour said was incumbent upon all Ghanaians to remember the president in their daily prayers.

The Prophetess also prayed for the nation’s peace and stability and economic growth as well.

Ghana she said, might be going through some economic difficulties, but was however of the firm belief that with sustained prayers and faith, God could intervene to turn the fortunes of the nation around for the better.

The spate of accidents on our highways, fire outbreaks at market places and in homes, gas explosion at filling stations leading to the loss of lives and properties as well as the maiming of victims she lamented, was very worrying and appealed to Ghanaians not to relent in their prayers for God’s divine intervention to avert some of these calamities that had befallen the nation at one time or the other.

Prayers were also said for global peace and stability because according to Prophetess Baffour, Ghanaians were likely to be found in almost every part of the world and posited that any disaster anywhere across the world was likely to impact negatively on the nation.

Rev. E.T Marquaye, District Pastor of Nii Boi Town Apostolic Church encouraged Ghanaians not to lose hope in life but take a cue from President Akufo-Addo who though lost two previous national elections, did not give up but with faith in God persevered and went ahead to win an unprecedented victory in his third attempt to become Ghana’s president.

Rev. Marquaye urged politicians to have the nation’s interest at heart rather than being selfish and thinking about their individual parochial interests.

He expressed regret about the accident that happened at the Kintampo Water Falls which claimed the lives of about 20 innocent students and the worrying phenomenon of suicide among some students of late and urged Christians to continue praying for God’s divine intervention to pre-empt any calamity that might befall the nation.

GNA