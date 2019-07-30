news, story, article

By Hayford O-Akrofi, GNA

Acara, July 30 GNA - The Divine Intervention Prayer Centre, a Darkuman-based Spiritual Revival and Healing Centre in Accra has held a three-day fasting and intercessory prayers for the nation on the theme ‘’Beyond Any Threat You Shall Overcome It.”

The intercession was meant to ‘’seek the face of God’’ in the wake of the rise in the recent reported cases of kidnappings and road traffic accidents in the country.

Leading the prayers, the Founder and Leader of Divine Intervention Prayer Centre, Prophetess Naomi Ampomah Baffour pleaded with God to have mercy on Ghana and expose all those behind the kidnappings.

Prophetess Naomi Baffour (aka Mama Naomi) said kidnapping was something alien to Ghana’s culture and urged those involved in the practice to stop or be ‘’Arrested by the Holy Spirit’’ and face the full rigours of the law.

The practice she posited, was inhuman and encouraged the citizenry to be extra vigilant in their residential areas and report any suspicious characters to the security agencies to pre-empt any unfortunate incident.

Prophetess Naomi Baffour prayed for God’s divine protection, guidance and wisdom for President Akufo-Addo and his government to overcome the numerous challenges confronting the nation.

Everyone in the country she said, should pray so that the prevailing peace and tranquillity will be sustained.

The guest preacher Rev. Blessing Asamoah enjoined politicians to think about the nation first instead of seeking their parochial interests.

Rev. Asamoah encouraged Christians to lead exemplary lives to attract unbelievers into Christendom.

GNA