news, story, article

By D.I. Laary, GNA



Wa, Dec. 21, GNA - The Director of VIP Jeoun Transport Limited, Mr Yaw Amponsah Marfo, on Friday donated bags of rice, bails of fabrics and undisclosed amount of money to 1,200 widows in the Wa Municipality.

Each of the women who had lost their spouse to death received a five-kilogramme of jasmine royal rice branded in VIP, a piece of cloth and an unspecified amount of money concealed in a white envelope.

Addressing the crowd in Wa ahead of the presentation, Mr Marfo said he was deeply inspired by the spirit of giving to the needy as directed by God for the haves to support the have nots.

“I was inspired by God a month ago to help the widows, what I have is a token of cloths, rice and cash, I know it is just a token, my mothers and my sisters, please accept it and also pray for me since the work I do require prayers,” he said.

The gesture is an annual affair that commenced in Brong Ahafo and moved to Ashanti and Eastern regions which focussed on orphans, and this year 2018, rolled to cover only widows in Upper West.

The Wa Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Robert Kwabena Andoh, praised the VIP boss and said the donation was in line with biblical teaching emphasising the need to support the needy including; widows and orphans.

He asked others to emulate the good gesture and help to support those in need in the society to instil some level of hope and confidence in their lives.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, expressed gratitude for the support of the transport giant to women.

“God will replenish him, we know when you have and you extend to others, God will always add you more but if you don’t and your cup is always full and you don’t empty it nothing will be added to you,” he said.

The MCE advised the people to keep their surroundings clean to protect themselves against any sanitation related diseases as well as ensure the environment was equally protected against bushfires in order to save lives and property.

GNA