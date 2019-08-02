news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ave-Dakpa (VR), Aug. 02, GNA - The Department of Gender under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has organised a two-day empowerment camp for out of school adolescent girls in the Akatsi North and Agortime Ziope districts.

The over 60 girls, including; girls in school and teenage mothers were equipped with basic life skills.

Madam Lena Alai, Director, Department of Gender, Volta region, said the camp was necessary as some of the girls were school drop outs who missed opportunities to be empowered through knowing their basic and reproductive health rights among others.

She said it also empowered them to participate fully in society and contribute to development in their communities.

Madam Augustina Aku Modzakah, Girl Child Educator, Akatsi North, called on the girls to apply self-control in their sexual lives to avoid unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

She encouraged them to aspire for the highest laurels in academia and their businesses and not fall victims to societal pressures.

The girls were taught vocational skills such as soap, bead and sobolo making to help them make decent living.

They also interacted with their mentors, while learning about gender related issues and equality.

GNA