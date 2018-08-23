By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – Denmark has appealed to Ghana to be resolute in her implementation of the various recommendations of the United Nations Universal Peer Review (UPR). Mr Peter Ellschow Olesen, the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Denmark, said there was the need for stakeholders to bear in mind the Vienna Declaration, which reaffirmed in no uncertain terms the solemn co

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – Denmark has appealed to Ghana to be resolute in her implementation of the various recommendations of the United Nations Universal Peer Review (UPR).

Mr Peter Ellschow Olesen, the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Denmark, said there was the need for stakeholders to bear in mind the Vienna Declaration, which reaffirmed in no uncertain terms the solemn commitment of all states to fulfil their obligations to promote universal respect for, and observance and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

The UPR is a unique mechanism of the Human Rights Council (HRC) aimed at improving the human rights situation on the ground of each of the 193 United Nations (UN) Member States.

Under this mechanism, the human rights situation of all UN member states is reviewed every five years.

During the third review in November 2017, the Government accepted 212 recommendations out of 241; of which 29 were noted (not accepted).

Mr Olesen noted that religion, culture and tradition should not be barriers to preventing the implementation of internationally accepted human rights standards, especially those to which Ghana had signed up to or accepted.

“There is no justification for the rights of any person to be violated. Human rights apply to all persons anywhere and anytime and this is a core value to the Government of Denmark,” Mr Olesen stated at a National Multi-Stakeholder Workshop in Accra.

Discussions at the workshop centred on the Implementation Plan for Recommendations that were made to Ghana during a review of its human rights record in November 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council under the UN UPR Mechanism.

The two-day meeting was organised by the POS Foundation, which serves as the Secretariat for the Ghana Human Rights NGO Forum, and the UPR Info Africa Office, Kenya, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and the UN Office in Ghana.

It was attended by representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations, Development Partners and members of the diplomatic community.

Mr Olesen said: “Denmark places fundamental human rights at the fore of its foreign policy not just because of its moral imperatives but also because we believe that a society that respects human rights creates a stable and vibrant environment for inclusive growth and prosperity.”

“Even as the partnership between Denmark and Ghana is moving from aid to trade, we are hopeful that Ghana will continue to strive for improvement in its fundamental human rights record.”

He said the workshop was a striking result of the cooperation between Denmark and Ghana, Civil Society Organisations, and development Partner’s under Ghana’s current UPR cycle.

“Although the approaches may be different from the various sectors, the ultimate aim is to create a society in which every individual’s rights are guaranteed as stipulated by the international conventions,” Mr Olesen said.

He said Denmark had been actively involved in the third cycle of Ghana’s UPR process; stating that; “I must commend the various CSOs working tirelessly to ensure that the process has been a smooth one”.

He lauded the POS Foundation for being instrumental in galvanising support from key stakeholders to ensure that the Ghana’s UPR was followed through.

He also praised the Government for consulting CSOs before its human rights report was submitted to the UN Human Rights Council for the review.

Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu, the Executive Director of POS Foundation and Vice Chairman of Ghana Human Rights NGOs Forum, said the workshop was to foster cooperation among government and CSOs on the implementation and monitoring of UPR Recommendations through the review and discussion of a proposed Implementation Plan.

Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who chaired the function, said it was important the UPR recommendations were made known to the public.

He said Ghana’s 2017 UPR report was enriched because CHRAJ, instead of sending its own independent report, took time off and worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office in preparing the national document.

