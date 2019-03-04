news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Akwatia (E/R), March 4, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Denkyembour District has initiated an extensive campaign against corruption in churches and other worshiping centres.

The District-wide campaign is a five-year partnership project with support of the European Union to promote good governance, reduce corruption, improve accountability and compliance with rule of law.

As part of the project, the NCCE office engaged members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Akwatia on a number of topics with several members of state organisations tasked to fight corruption in attendance.

The Denkyembour NCCE District Director, Mr Ernest Eli Billy Kwami, expressed gratitude to the European Union for their continuous support to stem the tide of corruption and promote tenets of democracy in Ghana.

He said corruption, either alleged or proven, continued to bedevil the fortunes and economic progress of the country, describing as timely the support extended to the Commission to empower citizens to eschew the canker.

Corruption as defined by Transparency International, he reiterated is “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain,” which manifest itself in the form of bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion and avoidance and littering among others.

According to Mr Kwami, those who take part in the act of corruption are “thieves and murderers,” quoting a renowned Kenyan anti-corruption crusader, Professor Patrice Lumumba to buttress his claim.

He noted that corruption had damaging effect on the economy and also affected the marginalised to the extent that women, children and the physically challenged bore the brunt.

He said some of the effects of corruption on marginalised groups included; sexual harassment before being offered a job or an opportunity, increase in child birth morbidity and mortality and lack of conducive infrastructure for schools.

Corruption affects the rights of every citizen since duty-bearers demand or solicit money from them before rendering public service.

The NCCE boss called on citizens to help to enforce the provision of article 41 (f) of the Constitution which states “to protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property”.

He added that the declaration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that “we must be citizens and not a spectator” should not be taken lightly but ensure it worked in its true sense.

“We must change our attitude as citizens towards corruption and all ills towards the society as said by Mahatma Gandhi,” he said: “Be the change you want to see in the world”.

The public was encouraged to report any suspected act of corruption to offices of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ), Ghana Police, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Police Service, Special Prosecutor and others.

Participants commended the NCCE for frequently sensitising them on national issues to help protect the national purse.

GNA