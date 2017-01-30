By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Hearing of a case of which a 13-year-old iced water seller was allegedly defiled by four men now at large at Madina Zongo Junction Lorry Park has been adjourned to February 13. Sulemana Mohammed Razak who was arrested as one of the suspects and arraigned has been remanded because the age assessment of the victim was not ready. When

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Hearing of a case of which a 13-year-old iced water seller was allegedly defiled by four men now at large at Madina Zongo Junction Lorry Park has been adjourned to February 13.

Sulemana Mohammed Razak who was arrested as one of the suspects and arraigned has been remanded because the age assessment of the victim was not ready.

When the matter was called Monday, Prosecuting officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sophia Eva Ennim said the age assessment which was being conducted by Police was not ready and also the Police have not been able to procure the birth certificate of the victim.

Razak, 21 years admitted he had sex with the victim, on January 6, this year, claimed he did not know the victim was 13 years and that the victim told him she was 16 years.

Explaining further, the accused said he trade in packs of pure water and on the day of the incident the victim came to his shop looking sick.

He said he inquired from the victim her condition of health. The victim then explained that she was feeling cold. The accused thereafter purchased some pain killer known as “Quick Action,” for the victim.

The accused narrated that after getting the quick action for the victim, he advised her to go home but she declined. The victim explained that her Auntie, who she stays with, had travelled.

The court then interjected and asked the accused:

Court : “Did you have sex with the victim?”

Accused: “Yes my Lord”.

Court: Did you know the victim is 13 years?

Accused: No please, the victim told me she was 16 years.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, after listening to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty for him.

The case of prosecution was that the complainant, Mohammed Salisu, is a teacher residing at Redco, a suburb of Madina and an uncle of the victim.

According to prosecution, the victim lives with her grandmother at Madina Post Office while the accused person resided at Madina Lorry Station.

DSP Ennim said the victim sold sachet water at Madina Zongo Junction Lorry Park.

She said in December last year, at about 06:00 hours, the victim was on her usual rounds selling water at the station when an accomplice of the accused person, now at large called her under the pretext of buying water.

When the victim got closer to the kiosk where the accomplice was, the accomplice then dragged the victim into the kiosk and Razak held her legs and pulled the victim into the kiosk whilst covering her mouth to prevent her from shouting.

DSP Ennim said Razak and the four others took turns and had sex with the victim; after the act they left the victim in the kiosk.

A witness who saw the victim laying helplessly in the kiosk rescued her and apprehended Razak to the police station.

Prosecution said the complainant was given a medical form to seek medical attention for the victim. The medical form was brought to the police station which necessitated charging of Razak.

GNA