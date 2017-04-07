Accra April 7, GNA - Committal proceedings of Lucas Agboyie, a Togolese national and a mason apprentice who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old and strangled her to death took place at the Accra Central District Court amidst tears from the deceased mother. Ruth Ankomah’s mother could not hide her tears as Mrs Rebecca Tete-Mensah Senior State Attorney read out the facts of the matter during t

Accra April 7, GNA - Committal proceedings of Lucas Agboyie, a Togolese national and a mason apprentice who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old and strangled her to death took place at the Accra Central District Court amidst tears from the deceased mother.

Ruth Ankomah’s mother could not hide her tears as Mrs Rebecca Tete-Mensah Senior

State Attorney read out the facts of the matter during the committal proceedings.

The court presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku told the deceased mother: “” Madam

please stop crying.

We understand how you feel.””

The deceased mother who then cried louder had to be escorted outside for some time before allowing her to witness the proceedings.

Agboyie aka Sympathy, Sky lover, Agbey, Gabriel has now been charged with murder is expected to stand trial in a month’s time at an Accra High Court.

After begging for forgiveness, Agboyie admitted the offence adding that after killing the victim, he had sex with her for an hour.

“” I knew the victim was dead while I was having sex with her. Forgive me my lord,”” Agboyie told the court.

Accused admitted that he also slept in the bush after murdering the victim.

According to the accused: “” I rely on whatever I told the Police. I agree that there is a case for me to answer. I don’t intend to call any witnesses.

On the Proof of Alibi, Agboyie maintained that he and the victim were in a Container on the day of the incident.

Prosecution tendered various exhibits including the deceased torn and blood stained dress, blood soaked panty, post mortem and her rubber sandals.

Exhibits of Agboyie including two wrappers of cannabis, GH 10 cedis, two Identity cards bearing the name Obeng Oscar, 15 pictures of the crime scene.

Ruth Ankomah the victim was a pupil of Meshach Academy School at Zenu in Ashiaman. On April 19, 2015 at about 0800, the deceased mother prepared porridge and gave the deceased GH¢20 cedis to purchase bread at a nearby shop for breakfast.

Prosecution said having waited for a long time without Ruth’s return, the victim mother became alarmed and started searching for Ruth in the area but to no avail.

Later one Sarah informed her that she saw the accused person pulling the victim into his metal container. The search team marched into his container but the accused was nowhere to be found.

However, they found the naked body of the victim lying in a supine position on an old student mattress with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth.

The search team nabbed Agboyie during the search and he confessed killing the victim after having sex with her for an hour.

Prosecution said the accused during interrogation explained that he wanted to have sex with the victim but she screamed hence he strangled her after which he had had sex with her.

When the Police visited the scene in April 2015, they saw bruises on the neck of the deceased with her vagina swollen while her pant, sandals and dress were lying beside her.

The Police also found two wrappers of Cannabis Sativa, GH¢10 cedis, a NHIS and another Hospital Card bearing the name of Obeng Oscar.

Agboyie also mentioned that name of Ali Baba who lived nearby as the one who contracted him to kill the victim.

When the Police also proceeded to the house of the said Baba they found out that there was nobody by that name and the said house was occupied by a medical doctor.

When the medical doctor was interrogated he denied knowing the accused and investigation did not bring out any link to the doctor.

Prosecution said the deceased body was deposited at the Morgue and autopsy conducted indicated that the deceased died as a result of consistent strangling.

ENA