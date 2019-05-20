news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Dededo (V/R), May 20, GNA - Reverend Laurencia Akorli, Director, Community Policing of the Ghana Police Service has inaugurated a 29- member Community Watchdog Unit for the Dededo community in the Ho West District to support efforts at maintaining security in the area.

The Unit was trained by the Community Policing Department of the Ghana Police Service and has four women as members.

An Executive Committee headed by the District Police Commander was also inaugurated to support the work of the Unit.

Rev. Akorli said the Community Unit would reinforce efforts of the police in detecting crime as spelt out in Section 41 of the 1992 Constitution.

She asked the Watchdog Unit to operate "strictly according to the dos and don'ts" and endeavour to win the trust of the community by staying away from acts that infringed upon the rights and freedom of the people they were to protect.

Superintendent of Police Madam Felicia Ayensu, Ho West District Police Commander said Dededo had become the first town in the District to form a Community Watch Unit and committee as directed by the Police Service

She said members came out voluntarily, provided their own uniforms, and commended them for the foresight.

The Commander asked them to stay united, and remain the "eyes of the community."

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peter Gyimah, Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander asked members of the Unit not to assume the role of law enforcement Agencies and urged them to hand over suspected cases to the right offices for investigation.

He said the Service was considering a police post for the community and gave the assurance of Police support for the Unit.

Tobge Azadagli Dededo I, Chief of the Community, said the establishment of the watchdog Unit had become necessary to protect life and property and maintain peace in the farming area.

He said the Unit would offer support to the Kponvi Barrier, the nearest security post to Dededo.

Togbe Dededo said the community’s population was over 10,000 and needed a police post and called for support from government and other stakeholders.

He said leaders of the Community would ensure that the Unit delivered to expectation and help promote good sanitation practices in addition to security duties.

